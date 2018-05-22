Heatwave in Pakistan kills 65 amid widespread power cuts

KARACHI, Pakistan - A Pakistani welfare organization says the heatwave gripping the region amid widespread power cuts has killed 65 people in Karachi.
Anwar Kazmi, a spokesman for the private group Edhi, which is also the country's largest ambulance service, said on Tuesday that their morgue received 65 bodies over the past four days, including of people who died after losing consciousness on the streets.
He says these people died before they could be taken to hospital.
The government hasn't confirmed the death toll.
According to Pakistan's state-run Meteorological Department, temperatures in Karachi could reach 44 degrees Celsius - about 111 degrees Fahrenheit - later in the day.
Climate change in recent years has caused heatwaves in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, where 1,233 people died from the heat in 2015.
Becoming a social media influencer is a popular way to earn cash on the side these days. It’s not as easy as it sounds, but we've got insider tips from a pro on how to be successful.
San Diego police and fire respond to reports of a suspicious device at Lincoln Avenue and Georgia Street at a construction site in University Heights.
A domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a standoff with patrol officers and a SWAT team that lasted more than four hours in the Bay Terraces-Paradise Valley area, police said.
Three hundred and sixty degree, full panoramic, virtual reality video. Ride, surf, skate and then share it all with the world online. News 8's Shawn Styles will show you how to shoot 360 degree video.
Extra deputy patrols will be on hand at two local high schools Tuesday morning after emailed threats of violence.
Temperatures slightly warmer than Monday. Morning clouds will turn to partly sunny by Tuesday afternoon.
San Diego County will pay $240,000 to settle a lawsuit by a fourth woman who claims a sheriff's deputy groped or assaulted her.