Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch give voice to dark 'Mowgli' trailer

This isn't The Jungle Book from your childhood.

The trailer for Mowgli, revealed Monday, takes a dark twist on the story of a young boy raised in the jungle with the help of a star-studded cast.

In the trailer, we see Mowgli (played by Rohan Chand) locked in a cage as the black panther Bagheera (Christian Bale) narrates.

"I lived in a king's palace, in a cage just like this. I bit, and I scratched, and I spent my entire life fighting. Until one day, I just stopped, and they gave me their trust," Bale says. "Gain their trust, and they'll let you out.

The trailer also shows off beautiful landscapes (in a CGI-meets-live action world) as Mowgli ventures through the jungle with his animal friends - and foes, including tiger Shere Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch) who, in one scene, towers over the young boy.

"My, my. How you've grown," Cumberbatch growls.

Cate Blanchett's voice, as snake Kaa, ends the trailer.

"I think we can all agree, Mowgli, that you are something the jungle has never seen before," she says.

The film also stars Andy Serkis as bear Baloo, Moonlight's Naomie Harris and Slumdog Millionaire's Freida Pinto.

Mowgli is set to hit theaters Oct. 19, 2018.

Watch the full trailer in the video above.