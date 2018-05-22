South Carolina Publix censors graduate's 'Summa Cum Laude' cake

Becoming a social media influencer is a popular way to earn cash on the side these days. It’s not as easy as it sounds, but we've got insider tips from a pro on how to be successful.
San Diego police and fire respond to reports of a suspicious device at Lincoln Avenue and Georgia Street at a construction site in University Heights.
A domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a standoff with patrol officers and a SWAT team that lasted more than four hours in the Bay Terraces-Paradise Valley area, police said.
Three hundred and sixty degree, full panoramic, virtual reality video. Ride, surf, skate and then share it all with the world online. News 8's Shawn Styles will show you how to shoot 360 degree video.
Extra deputy patrols will be on hand at two local high schools Tuesday morning after emailed threats of violence.
Temperatures slightly warmer than Monday. Morning clouds will turn to partly sunny by Tuesday afternoon.
San Diego County will pay $240,000 to settle a lawsuit by a fourth woman who claims a sheriff's deputy groped or assaulted her.