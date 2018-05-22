Firefighters called to small brush fire on MCAS Miramar - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters called to small brush fire on MCAS Miramar

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters are on scene of a slow moving brush fire at MCAS Miramar.

Firefighters expect full containment in less than an hour.

Chopper 8 aerials of MCAS Miramar brush fire

