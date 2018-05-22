National Pet Month: Here's how much Millennials spend on their pets

Pets are an incredibly important part of life.
They provide companionship and teach responsibility. Now that it’s 2018 and more Millennials are treating their pets like people. Not only are Millennials making more social media pages for their pets, but they’re also paying more out of pocket for their pets, whether it's for gifts, toys or treats.
TD Ameritrade conducted a survey of just over 1,500 Millennials to see how much pet ownership had an impact on their wallets. Of those surveyed, 72% own pets, most of whom (67%) warmly consider these pets as their “fur babies.”
May is National Pet Month, so TD Ameritrade explored the financial habits of Millennial pet owners. The survey found that, while both canines and felines are showered with financial affection, dogs tend to get a little more financial love than cats. On average, dog owners spend $1,285 a year on their pet, while cat owners spend $915 a year.
One of the shocking highlights from the survey was that Millennials expect to spend more money on their dogs over the course of the pet’s lifetime than they do on their own lifetime health care costs. And seven in 10 Millennials (68%) would gladly take time off to care for a new pet, if their employer offered it as a perk.
More: What the average American has -- and needs -- in emergency savings
More: Pack of dogs take epic 'selfie,' and it is everything we ever wanted
More: Please don't repossess Fido: New York lawmakers look into banning pet leasing
Millennial respondents said they are willing to spend nearly $2,000 on treatment for a sick pet. And more than 1-in-10 Millennials (11%) said they would shell out a steep $10,000. While they may be mentally prepared to spend the money, not all Millennials are financially equipped to do so.
"Just in the last month, my family and I welcomed a puppy into our home," Chris Bohlsen, director of Investor Services at TD Ameritrade said."Having a pet is definitely expensive so it’s important to be realistic about these new costs and look for ways to mitigate expenses."
Bohlsen suggested a few ways to offset these expenses:
24/7 Wall Street is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.
The San Diego Community Review Board of Police Practices on Tuesday once again took up the issue of a controversial chokehold.
A threat to Tierra Del Sol Middle School in Lakeside has turned up no evidence of validity, authorities said late Tuesday night.
Most people are familiar with action cameras that record HD video. Now the technology has advanced and 360 cameras are flooding the consumer market.
The Trump administration has been looking to open the waters off California to oil drilling, but several cities in San Diego County have pushed back.
The Crossroads of the West gun show is a popular draw and big moneymaker for the Del Mar Fairgrounds, but gun control advocates are calling for an end to the shows in the wake of recent school shootings.
A slow-moving brush fire blackened about 50 open acres east of Pala Casino Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke over northeastern San Diego County.
A sheriff's deputy accused of groping a teenage girl while standing behind her in a Vista fast-food restaurant line pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of committing a lewd act on a 14-year-old and accessing a computer to look up information on the case.
Election season is right around the corner, and that means a flood of campaign ads and letters are popping up in people's mailboxes.
San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate on Tuesday announced he has reopened the high water bills saga to look into how to prevent water meter misreads and accidental high bills in the future.
The next time you can't find the energy to take a 16 hour flight to Australia, consider visiting Walkabout Australia - a new four acre animal habitat designed by one of Australia's own.