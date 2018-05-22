San Diego Gulls sign coach Dallas Eakins to contract extension

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Gulls coach Dallas Eakins has signed a multi-year contract extension after guiding them to a Pacific Division-high 118 victories in their three seasons in the American Hockey League, their NHL parent team, the Anaheim Ducks, announced.



"Dallas has provided valuable leadership in San Diego," Ducks executive vice president/general manager Bob Murray said. "He has helped create a winning tradition and a successful development program with our AHL affiliate."



Terms of the extension were not announced.



Eakins has a 118-71-10-5 record and .615 points percentage in his three seasons with the Gulls. The team advanced to the Pacific Division Finals in each of its first two seasons and missed the playoffs by one point in the third.



"My family and I are honored to return to the Anaheim Ducks/San Diego Gulls family," Eakins said. "This great community has made us feel at home and we are inspired to do our best to give back in the community and on the ice. I am steadfast in my commitment to continue to develop our young men into full-time Anaheim Duck players in a demanding, winning environment."



Eakins was hired by the Gulls before their inaugural 2015-16 AHL season after being fired by the NHL's Edmonton Oilers 31 games into the 2014-15 season after they got off to a 7-19-5 start. Eakins coached the AHL's Toronto Marlies for four seasons before being hired by Edmonton.



The Ducks also announced the appointment of Marty Wilford as assistant coach after three seasons as the Gulls assistant coach.



"Marty is a tremendous coach and has certainly earned this opportunity in Anaheim," Murray said. "Marty has been instrumental developing the majority of our young defensemen."