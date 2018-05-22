Marc Summers tapped as 'mayor' for Double Dare reboot

A familiar face will be back on Nickelodeon when Double Dare returns with new episodes this summer.
The network announced Tuesday that original series host Marc Summers will be on hand to give color commentary over the messy competition during each episode.
They went so far as to introduce him as the "Mayor of all new Double Dare" in the announcement video. Taking over hosting duties for the iconic game show is actress and digital creator Liza Koshey.
“This is a dream that I have been dreaming to live! From watching Double Dare to hosting it!? I am ready for a summer of slime and nose picking,” Koshey said.
“I can’t think of many shows like Double Dare that have the ability to bond people together--those who grew up watching the original series can now pass along their love for this game show to today’s kids. It’s an honor to be a part of this reboot,” Summers said in a statement.
Nickelodeon also announced the reboot will premiere Monday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
The original Double Dare ran from 1986-1993, making it Nickelodeon's longest running game show, and led to other versions including Super Sloppy Double Dare, Family Double Dare, and eventually Double Dare 2000.
The show featured two teams competing to win prizes by answering trivia questions, taking on messy physical challenges, and ultimately facing the obstacle course featuring the human hamster wheel, gigantic mouth and the Double Dare nose.
Fans of the show will also get a chance to play Double Dare in person this summer in a series of live experiences, including all summer long at Nickelodeon Universe at the Mall of America and at VidCon 2018 in Anaheim, Calif.
