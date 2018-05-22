Summer Book Preview: 9 Beach Reads by Bill Clinton, Emily Giffin, Lauren Weisberger and More!

Among ET’s 90 top picks for summer are our nine most anticipated new books of the season.
Who doesn’t enjoy a good beach read? Especially this summer, which is already proving to be a blockbuster for books with the releases of early favorites by Christine Mangan (Tangerine), Jessica Knoll (The Favorite Sister) and Eliza Kennedy (Do This for Me).
Looking ahead, we’ll be making room in our beach bag for the return of Devil Wears Prada breakout character Emily Charlton, who takes center stage in Lauren Weisberger’s When Life Gives You Lululemons; sexy marriage troubles by Younger character Pauline Turner Brooks; and the turned-upside-down lives of Nashville’s elite in Emily Griffin’s All We Ever Wanted.
Star of the North by D.B. John
Available May 22 from Crown
In a timely new novel from D.B. John comes an interlocking journey about three strangers and their unexpected connections with each other and North Korea: Jenna, who joins the CIA to rescue her twin sister from North Korea; Colonel Cho, who is sent to New York City to negotiate with the U.S.; and Mrs. Moon, a woman living near the Chinese border who discovers a balloon carrying contraband from the West.
The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson
Available June 4 from Little, Brown and Company
President Clinton’s first novel, which is already being developed into a series for Showtime, tells a story of cyberterrorism and espionage when a traitor is suspected among the president’s Cabinet. Everyone’s a suspect, even the president, who goes missing from public view.
Marriage Vacation by Pauline Turner Brooks
Available June 5 from Simon & Schuster
There’s no stopping the cult of Younger, which returns for a fifth season on the same day that a fictionalized memoir from one of the characters is released on real-life bookshelves. Written by Pauline Turner Brooks (played by Jennifer Westfeldt on the TV Land series), the book details a broken marriage and even features some spicy passages that would make Christian Grey blush. Just read page 58.
When Life Gives You Lululemons by Lauren Weisberger
Available June 5 from Simon & Schuster
In her follow up to The Devil Wears Prada, Lauren Weisberger turns her attention to senior assistant Emily Charlton, who finds herself living in the suburbs while trying to maintain her formerly revered position in the social food chain. In search of a comeback, she bands together with a disgraced model and an attorney-turned-stay-at-home mom.
How Hard Can It Be? by Allison Pearson
Available June 5 from St. Martin’s Press
Katie Reddy -- our heroine of I Don’t Know How She Does It -- is back and approaching 50. Believing that she’s becoming invisible, she’s caught up in the balance between hormones, raging teenagers, ailing parents and a return to work. Oh, and there’s her unhelpful husband Rich and the reappearance of old flame Jack. Seriously, how does she do it?
All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin
Available June 26 from Ballantine Books
The New York Times best-selling author behind First Comes Love and Something Borrowed -- remember that Kate Hudson film? -- is back with a new novel about Nashville’s elite. Of course, things are not as perfect as they seem, when a scandalous photograph, taken in a drunken moment at a party, turns everyone’s life upside down.
My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh
Available July 10 from Penguin Press
Following 2015’s Eileen, Moshfegh is releasing her third novel, about a well-off recent Columbia graduate living in New York City who isn’t completely satisfied with the way things are going in her life. Her solution: to spend a year in narcotic hibernation. What could go wrong?!
Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber
Available July 17 from Ballantine Books
Macomber, the prolific writer known for her female-centric and romantic novels, turns her attention to a seaside town, where a young woman rediscovers hope and healing after a tragedy sends her reeling. After retreating to her family’s cottage, she meets a local painter with a big heart, a reclusive landlord and a teenager with a terrible secret.
The Drama Teacher by Koren Zailckas
Available Aug. 7 from Crown
From the New York Times bestselling author of Mother, Mother and Smashed comes a new thriller about a desperate woman who will do anything to give her family a better life after financial failure threatens the world they once knew. In order to protect her family and keep all that she’s worked for, she returns to the illegal lifestyle that she left behind.
SUMMER PREVIEW:
Summer Film Preview: 27 of the Most Anticipated Movies of the Season!
Summer TV Preview: 26 of the Best New and Returning Series to Watch!
Summer Music Preview: 17 Albums We Can’t Wait to Hear
Summer Theater Preview: 11 Must-See Broadway and Off-Broadway Productions
The San Diego Community Review Board of Police Practices on Tuesday once again took up the issue of a controversial chokehold.
A threat to Tierra Del Sol Middle School in Lakeside has turned up no evidence of validity, authorities said late Tuesday night.
Most people are familiar with action cameras that record HD video. Now the technology has advanced and 360 cameras are flooding the consumer market.
The Trump administration has been looking to open the waters off California to oil drilling, but several cities in San Diego County have pushed back.
The Crossroads of the West gun show is a popular draw and big moneymaker for the Del Mar Fairgrounds, but gun control advocates are calling for an end to the shows in the wake of recent school shootings.
A slow-moving brush fire blackened about 50 open acres east of Pala Casino Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke over northeastern San Diego County.
A sheriff's deputy accused of groping a teenage girl while standing behind her in a Vista fast-food restaurant line pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of committing a lewd act on a 14-year-old and accessing a computer to look up information on the case.
Election season is right around the corner, and that means a flood of campaign ads and letters are popping up in people's mailboxes.
San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate on Tuesday announced he has reopened the high water bills saga to look into how to prevent water meter misreads and accidental high bills in the future.
The next time you can't find the energy to take a 16 hour flight to Australia, consider visiting Walkabout Australia - a new four acre animal habitat designed by one of Australia's own.