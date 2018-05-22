Michelle Obama Looks Just Like Her Daughters in Never-Before-Seen Childhood Photo

Michelle Obama is giving fans a peek into her life.

"Over the next few days, I’ll be sharing some photos and memories from my book, BECOMING," the former first lady shared on Instagram alongside a childhood photo of herself with her parents. In the image, Obama bares a striking resemblance to her two daughters, Malia, 19, and Sasha, 16.

Also in the photo caption, Obama praised her mother and father, Marian and Fraser Robinson.

"My father, Fraser, taught me to work hard, laugh often, and keep my word. My mother, Marian, showed me how to think for myself and to use my voice," the 54-year-old mother of two wrote. "Together, in our cramped apartment on the South Side of Chicago, my family helped me see the value in our story, in my story, and in the larger story of our country."

Obama announced in February that she was writing a book, due out on Nov. 13, calling it "a deeply personal experience" for her.

"It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life," she said in an Instagram post. "In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others."

Here's a look at another throwback photo of the Obama family:

RELATED CONTENT:

Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Development Deal With Netflix

Barack and Michelle Obama, Melania Trump & More Attend Barbara Bush's Funeral

Michelle Obama Dances With 2-Year-Old Girl Who Called Her a Queen