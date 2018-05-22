Looking for a side hustle? You can be a social media influencer!

(SAN DIEGO) - Are you looking for ways to make some extra money? Becoming a social media influencer is a popular avenue to earn cash on the side but be warned, it’s not as easy as it sounds. Good thing we've got insider tips from a pro on how you too can be successful!

Momtrepreneur and social media influencer Danielle Lucia Schaffer has found success navigating the online world using good old-fashioned tactics: hard work and determination. Danielle is a contributing writer on the TODAY Show and also runs the blog ‘City Girl Gone Mom’.

While she currently has thousands of followers on her social media channels, it took Danielle three years of working seven days a week (did we mention she's also a full-time mom of four?) to get to where she is now.

With nearly 8,000 new blogs coming to life every day, how can you find success? First, create and start building a name for yourself across social media platforms, and then, start writing! The internet is full of sites seeking bloggers, so don't be afraid to put yourself out there and to be vulnerable, it makes you relatable! And of course, keeping in mind that establishing yourself in the social media world takes time. Lots of time.

So be patient, work hard, and remember that there’s always room for one more in the blogging world!