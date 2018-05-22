Man urinated on seat mid-flight after touching female passenger without consent, FBI says

A man downing double vodka and tonics on a flight out of Denver last week allegedly harassed women next to him before urinating on a nearby seat - an act caught on camera, according to the FBI. Now the man faces two charges and up to 20 years in prison.
An affidavit obtained by Denver's KDVR-TV describes the May 17 flight to Charleston, S.C., from which airport police removed passenger Michael Allen Haag citing intoxication, unruly behavior and indecent exposure. From there, witness accounts recount Haag's alleged actions on Frontier flight F9864.
Haag, 45, ordered a drink after settling into seat 25E, per the statement, before making crude conversation about his reasons for flying to Charlotte: He said he was "physically excited" to see an old girlfriend, one witness told the FBI.
Despite rebuffs, Haag allegedly continued talking prior to ordering a second double vodka and repeatedly touching a female passenger on his other side, who told him to "back off." Flight attendants moved him to the back of the plane shortly after, per the report.
That's when another passenger, identified as "EK," told the FBI she saw Haag take off his seatbelt and begin urinating on the seat in front of him. EK took a photograph of the incident, the FBI notes, and an alleged image of Haag mid-stream had hit social media feeds by Monday.
Here's the accuser airplane urinator, Michael Allen Haag. Court documents outline what he's accused of on that @FlyFrontier flight late last week. He's also accused of touching a neighboring passenger - several times - against her will.
Flight attendants then moved Haag to the front of the flight before the landing in Charleston, per the statement, where the Post and Courier reported he was booked into Charleston County jail on Friday and released later that day. He's accused of interfering with a flight crew member and indecent exposure, the newspaper noted.
"We have been made aware of this situation and are working with the appropriate authorities," Frontier said in a statement to Denver's CBS 4. The station also reported that Haag claimed to live in Boulder, Colo., according to the FBI.
