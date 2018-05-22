New book shares lessons in mindfulness

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Do you have anything that you wish you could go back in time and tell your younger self?

How about tips to live a happier and more fulfilled life?

Author John Allcock wrote Forty Things I Wish I’d Told My Kids to help people do just that.

The book contains the important things parents wish they had been able to teach their kids, but couldn't, because they never learned them, or learned them later in life.

Some of these things include:

• Don't be ruled by the tyranny of events

• The belief that happiness comes from getting what we want is false

• Pain is unavoidable; suffering is optional

• We live in a sea of uncertainty -- but we already know how to swim

• Don't treat the present moment like it's a shabby motel room



Want to learn more about mindfulness and be able to ask John Allcock questions? He will be at Warwick’s in La Jolla, on May 22nd at 7:30 pm.

