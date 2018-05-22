Mama June Proposes to Boyfriend Geno in First Look at 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' Season 2

It's safe to say there's plenty of drama going on in Mama June: From Not to Hot season two.

In a first look at the new season that dropped on Tuesday, Mama June deals with gaining some weight back after her stunning body transformation last spring. She and her 12-year-old daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, also head back into what made the family famous in the first place -- the pageant world -- when they decide to create their own charity event, a mother-daughter pageant.

However, it's the latter part of the new trailer that really gets interesting, when Mama June appears to propose to her boyfriend, Geno, as her 18-year-old daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, gets ready to marry her fiance, Josh. Pumpkin and Josh welcomed daughter Ella last December.

As Pumpkin and Josh get ready to exchange vows, Mama June dramatically interrupts and appears to want to marry Geno on the spot. Unfortunately, Geno doesn't have the reaction she was obviously hoping for.

Mama June: From Not to Hot season two premieres June 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

ET spoke to Mama June in January, when she noted how serious her relationship with Geno was.

"We're very committed to one another and we both love each other," she said. "We're very happy in our relationship. We're both best friends. We're with each other 24/7. And it's just happy."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a source told ET that Pumpkin and Josh tied the knot in Las Vegas, after being engaged since June 2016. For more on their wedding, watch the video below:

