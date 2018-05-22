Suspicious device found at construction site in University Heigh - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspicious device found at construction site in University Heights

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego police and fire respond to reports of a suspicious device at Lincoln Avenue and Georgia Street at a construction site in University Heights.

Authorities say it appears to be a large unused military round dug up by construction crews.

