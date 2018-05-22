Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Pic of Saint and Chicago

Kim Kardashian West shared an adorable snap of her two youngest children on Monday.

The pic shows 2-year-old Saint snuggled up against his 4-month-old sister, Chicago. Saint is rocking a pair of cute Mickey Mouse pajamas, while Chicago is in an all-white look.

"Sometimes we all need hugs," the 37-year-old mother of three captioned the photo.

Sometimes we all need hugs ?? pic.twitter.com/hn0esXNFuU

Older sister North, 4, isn't in the most recent snap, but Kim was showing her off just a few days ago. "My babies," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned that Instagram post, which showed North and Saint in the bath together.

Kim and husband Kanye West, 40, have been in the middle of a few controversies as of late. Last week the reality star got called out by fans when she posted a sponsored photo — whose caption has since been changed following the photo's accidental removal by Instagram — showcasing an appetite-suppressing lollipop.

Kanye, meanwhile, recently said that slavery "sounds like a choice," revealed that he was addicted to opioids following a liposuction procedure and declared that his controversial views on Donald Trump are about "challenging the norm."

