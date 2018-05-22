Soccer star Brandi Chastain or Gary Busey? Fans pan plaque

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco unveiled the plaque on Monday night. Chastain said, "It's not the most flattering. But it's nice."

On Twitter, fans compared the likeness to former President Jimmy Carter or actor Gary Busey.

Hall of Fame vice president of finance and administration Anthony Savicke tells The Mercury News of San Jose that images on the plaques are "representations" and never intended to be photographic likenesses.

Savicke says there are no plans to redo the plaque.

Chastain is often remembered for ripping off her jersey and showing her sports bra after nailing the game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup.

Brandi Chastain is one of the most beautiful athletes I’ve ever covered. How this became her plaque is a freaking embarrassment for BASHOF. Makes Cristiano’s look perfect. pic.twitter.com/hta6c0cmSo — Ann Killion (@annkillion) May 22, 2018

What'd Brandi Chastain do to deserve this?! pic.twitter.com/WE5Xz2NZZG — Cass Anderson (@casspa) May 22, 2018

The Brandi Chastain plaque could have been much worse. I mean, the artist totally nailed the number of eyes. pic.twitter.com/RYjmcNOOP3 — Nathan Badley (@badlandsbadley) May 22, 2018

Gary Busey is going to be pissed they got his name wrong on his Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame plaque. Poor Brandi Chastain had to stand in front of this horrible thing and smile. pic.twitter.com/lcSzqd2pgJ — Chris Pyle (@Northmoorking) May 22, 2018

This plaque is supposed to be, but is absolutely NOT #USWNT legend #BrandiChastain.

It’s literally not her.

Is it a left-over Babe Ruth plaque???@kevinandbean @USWNT_soccer pic.twitter.com/samf7AZSca — Kevin Ryder (@thekevinryder) May 22, 2018

