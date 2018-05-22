Live stream: White House press briefing

"In keeping with tradition, press secretary Sarah Sanders will represent the administration" at the head table for this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner.

President Trump is pictured walking away from Marine One after returning to the White House.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes questions during the daily press briefing at the White House, October 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON -- Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be taking questions from the White House press corps on Tuesday after President Trump spent considerable time on the weekend and on Monday morning railing against the FBI and the Department of Justice.

Trump took to Twitter to issue missives on partisan-motivated actions from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice under the direction of Obama-appointed CIA Director John Brennan. The president was quoting conservative commentator Dan Bongino in the messaging targeting Brennan.

On Monday, Trump participated in the swearing-in ceremony for the newly confirmed CIA Director Gina Haspel. Haspel is the first woman to run the intelligence agency in its 70 year history.

Trump meets with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in today to discuss coordinated negotiations ahead of his highly anticipated summit with Kim Jong Un of North Korea.

