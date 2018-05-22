Texas Constable Writes Himself a Ticket After He's Caught on Camera Running Red Light

A gynecologist at a prestigious California university is accused of sexually abusing his young patients for years.
"When are you going to have a baby?" is the question so many recently married couples face, and it's no different for a royal couple.
A New York judge has ruled that a 30-year-old son still living at his parents' home must vacate the premises after numerous attempts to get him to leave.
When this California couple set out to discover the gender of their baby, the excitement left the soon-to-be grandfather blue in the face.
Bishop Michael Curry is still spreading the love days after gaining worldwide notoriety with his emphatic remarks during the royal wedding.
Paris Jackson has responded to viewers who questioned her absence at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday as her aunt, Janet Jackson, received a prestigious award.
The royal newlyweds have performed their first official engagement, just three days after their wedding took the world by storm.
The father of accused Santa Fe, Texas, high school shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis says his son was bullied prior to the killing spree that left 10 people dead.