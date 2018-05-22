Sexy Mama Moves: Empowering Capoeira

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Have you ever heard of Copeira? It is a sexy and empowering African-Brazilian martial art.

Join the Sexy Mama Movement on Friday May 25th for a 90-minute Capoeira class that incorporates a good warmup, various movements, some simple acrobatics, music, and Roda.

Luci Lampe, founder of the Sexy Mama Movement along with Sarah Bella “Sapatinho” joined Morning Extra to talk about this week’s event.

Interested in attending the event? Get your tickets here.



