Khloe Kardashian Will Stay in Cleveland for Another Month for 'Quality Time' With Tristan and True (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian isn't going anywhere -- at least for the next month or so.

A source tells ET that the 33-year-old reality star is planning to stay in Cleveland, Ohio, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True, for the next few weeks.

"Khloe doesn’t have any immediate plans to head back to L.A.,” the source reveals. “As of now, she’s planning on being in Cleveland for another month.”

"She’s built a nice, quiet life for herself in Cleveland, which is exactly what she wants right now. She’s really enjoying this quality time with her daughter and Tristan -- without all the distractions that come with being in L.A. surrounded by so many other people,” ET's source explains. “She’s doing really well and, of course, is very hands-on with True.”

While Kardashian is spending an extended period of time away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, the source says "she's not bored at all." "She’s incredibly focused on her workout regime and, of course, has her hands full with a newborn!”

According to ET's source, even before Thompson's cheating scandal -- the NBA player was accused of cheating on Kardashian just before she gave birth -- the Good American designer planned to stay in Cleveland away from any other distractions as she focused on her new family.

"She really has made a home there," the source says, adding that Kardashian and Thompson "seem to still be going strong."

"True definitely brought them closer together,” ET's source shares.

Kardashian, who shared the first photo of baby True's nursery on Monday, took to her app on Tuesday to reveal what surprises her most about motherhood.

"I think what surprises me most is no matter how tired you are, you find this energy and patience for your child," she wrote. "You know that babies are so helpless and they rely on you for everything. So something just takes over and you find the energy to care for this helpless precious baby."

