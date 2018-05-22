How the Director of &#039;A Fantastic Woman&#039; and &#039;Diso - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

How the Director of 'A Fantastic Woman' and 'Disobedience' Wants to Defy the Status Quo (Exclusive)

Updated: May 22, 2018 11:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.