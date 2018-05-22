Prince Harry, Meghan at first royal event as newlyweds

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walks with her husband, Prince Harry as they attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 22, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on Tuesday attended their first royal event as newlyweds - a Buckingham Palace garden party honoring Harry's father, Prince Charles, for his many years of charitable work.

The long spell of sunny weather that gave their Saturday wedding a special glow continued Tuesday at the outdoor occasion.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gestures as she attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London.

More than 6,000 people involved with charities supported by Charles also attended the party in the vast palace gardens.

It is the first of many events to be held in advance of Charles' 70th birthday in November.

?? Watch the full video of The Duke of Sussex's speech from today's Prince of Wales' (@ClarenceHouse) 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at Buckingham Palace. #PrinceandPatron pic.twitter.com/C7rBFZuS4c — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 22, 2018

Meghan chose a pale pink dress by British label Goat for the occasion, worn with a matching saucer-style hat by milliner Philip Treacy.

Harry spoke in glowing words about his father's good deeds - despite being buzzed by a bee that momentarily threw him off his prepared remarks.

A number of guests from the Police, Fire and Ambulance, Mountain Rescue and RNLI were also invited for celebrations in Buckingham Palace's gardens today. #princeandpatron pic.twitter.com/mwFlUrgyGl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 22, 2018

"It is your selfless drive to affect change, whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path, to save an important piece of our national heritage or to protect a particular species under threat, which (Prince) William and I draw inspiration from every day," he said.

The event marks the first time Harry and Meghan have been seen in public since an evening reception on their wedding night.





RELATED COVERAGE

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.