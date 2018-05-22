Beach bummer? Tropical storm could drench Gulf Coast over Memorial Day weekend

The unofficial kickoff to summer could have an unwelcome visitor this weekend.
For folks along the Gulf Coast and in the Southeast, a damp and dreary Memorial Day weekend is forecast, thanks to a slow-moving weather system that could become a tropical storm.
The National Hurricane Center said there's a 40% chance of the system becoming a named tropical or subtropical storm over the next five days. If it forms, it would be the season's first named storm and would be called Alberto.
"Some gradual subtropical or tropical development is possible late this week while
the system moves slowly northward into the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico," the hurricane center said.
The system, currently located east of Belize in the Caribbean Sea, will slowly move north into the Gulf of Mexico and would approach land by late Saturday, according to the hurricane center.
Locally heavy rainfall is possible in western Cuba, the Cayman Islands and much of Florida during the next several days.
AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said that "regardless of tropical or non-tropical development, this system will continue to produce heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding over parts of Florida and the Deep South and southeastern U.S. during the next several days."
Weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue said to "prepare for a lot of rainfall all along the Gulf Coast beaches this weekend. Friday-Monday will be very wet. All 4 days will see substantial amounts."
The Florida governor's office said it was monitoring the system and encouraged Floridians to prepare "for significant rain and possible flooding."
The office said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission was pre-positioning the agency's high-water vehicles for rapid deployment if needed.
"Although the storm currently has a relatively low chance of development into a tropical system, we must take it seriously," Gov. Rick Scott said in a prepared statement.
A National Weather Service forecast said up to 5 inches of rain is likely in much of the Southeast over the next week.
Rain from the system will slowly invade the mid-Atlantic and Northeast through the weekend, with Monday, Memorial Day, looking to be the wettest day in those regions, AccuWeather said.
Some showers and thunderstorms from a separate weather system are also possible in the Northwest and northern Rockies through the weekend.
Most of the central U.S. will enjoy warm, dry weather, AccuWeather said.
Contributing: Melissa Nelson Gabriel, the Pensacola News-Journal
