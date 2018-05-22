Pregnant, teenage inmate indicted after escaping police custody at hospital

A pregnant 19-year-old who escaped from police custody while at Strong Memorial Hospital's maternity ward last month in Rochester, has been indicted.
Aliyah T. Burden, who turns 20 on Saturday, was indicted by a Monroe County grand jury on Friday. She is facing two counts of second-degree escape, a felony, in connection with her alleged escape on April 30.
While in police custody for a violation of probation, Burden escaped police custody for several hours on April 30.
Burden allegedly distracted the deputy guarding her and slipped out of a soft restraint. Police searched both inside the hospital and in the surrounding area; two security guards found her about three hours later, apprehended her and took her to Strong's emergency room.
She did not appear to be harmed as a result of the incident, deputies said.
Burden, who has not yet given birth to her child, remains hospitalized and in custody of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Providence Crowder.
Woman says she delivered her baby in jail cell after jailers said she was faking labor
Calif. prisoners filmed escape, life on the run
Police have not said when Burden's child is due or how far along she was in her pregnancy on April 30. Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter described Burden as "very pregnant."
Burden is also facing charges in connection with a shoplifting incident the previous day in Penfield, and a subsequent chase when deputies apprehended her on a probation violation. She is charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of petit larceny and third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
There was little disruption for other patients or visitors to the hospital despite the swarm of law enforcement.
Burden will be arraigned on the five-count indictment in state Supreme Court or Monroe County Court at a later date.
