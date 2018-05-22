All the Ways Meghan Markle Stuck to Royal Fashion Protocol for Her First Post-Wedding Event

From cool California girl to polished princess, Meghan Markle's updated style is just as fabulous as her new life with Prince Harry.

Just three days after saying "I do," the new Duchess of Sussex stepped out to a garden party honoring her father-in-law, Prince Charles, who turns 70 on Nov. 14. Seeing as it was her first public event since officially becoming a member of the royal family, the Los Angeles native pulled out all the stops with her look -- staying true to British fashion etiquette and setting the bar high for what we'll see her wear in the future.

Meghan, who up until now was a big fan of tousled hair, traded in her signature messy hairstyle for a much more sophisticated 'do. The former Suits star combed her tresses into a tight, low bun, and amped up the elegance with a pale pink fascinator by Philip Treacy.

According to the royal dress code, women in the royal family are not allowed to wear bright-colored polish, and are expected, instead, to only use light, nude hues. Meghan's latest manicure, a pretty ballet pink, proved she's adapting to the new fashion rules quite flawlessly.

Royal protocol also says that women can't wear ambiguous dresses. During her acting days, Meghan often rocked mini dresses and pencil skirts, but she has seemingly opted for a longer hemline ever since she met Prince Harry. The dress she wore to the garden party -- a pale pink taupe wool-crepe Flavia dress from Goat with silk-chiffon sleeves and a panelled bodice -- was the perfect outfit choice for Meghan to make her first mark as a royal style icon.

However, the most telling adaptation of all was Meghan's decision to wear pantyhose to the formal occasion. While Kate Middleton, the late Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II have all worn tights to plenty of royal engagements, this is the first time we've seen Meghan slip them on for a public event with Prince Harry. The color of the tights was a nice touch, as it complemented the brunette beauty's blush Tamara Mellon pumps.

Hear more on how Meghan's style has evolved in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Stuns in Pale Pink 3 Days After Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend First Post-Royal Wedding Event to Celebrate Prince Charles' Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are All Smiles at Kensington Palace After Royal Wedding Weekend -- See the Pic!