Carlsbad High School wins $25,000 grand prize

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) - Carlsbad High School took home the title of America's Most Spirited High School, as well as the $25,000 Grand Prize.



The awards from the organization Varsity Brands; Varsity Brands was inspired to introduce the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards after receiving a flood of exceptional entries for its America's Most Spirited High School Contest in 2015.



Varsity Brands has conducted extensive research that affirms a direct correlation between school spirit, community and school involvement, academic achievement and self-confidence.



According to a Harris Poll and subsequent white paper published in 2014, 92 percent of principals agree that high school spirit is tied to high academic achievement, and 90 percent of students with high levels of school spirit are more likely to be leaders.



Carlsbad High School set itself apart from the other schools because they bring their spirit in the lunchroom, making sure no student ever sits alone!



Carlsbad teacher Tod Muilenburg won national recognition as the most spirited teacher.

Facebook Video: News 8's Ashley Jacobs joins Carlsbad High School for a little school spirit!