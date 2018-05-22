Lucy Liu Debuts New Blonde 'Do -- See the Pics!

Lucy Liu is now blonde!

The 49-year-old actress debuted her updated look Monday night at the Obie Awards, which celebrates Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway productions.

The Elementary star, who served as a presenter, wore a black dress that was covered with bows and had sheer polka-dot sleeves.

Liu guest starred on Hulu's Difficult People last year and will soon star in Stage Mom with Taye Diggs, which is slated for a 2019 release. She can be seen next in Set It Up, a Netflix rom-com that's out June 15.

See how Lucy Hale felt after making the jump from brown to blonde in the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Lucy Liu Shares Sweet Pic of Her Baby Son Rockwell

Jenna Dewan Debuts Post-Breakup Bob: 'Bye Hair'

Mila Kunis Debuts a Brand-New Hairstyle at Billboard Music Awards