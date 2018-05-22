Jennifer Garner Adds Over a Dozen 'New Pets' to Her Family -- See the Pic!

Jennifer Garner just added over a dozen "new pets" to her family.

The 46-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share a snap of the new additions: ants! The crawly critters live in a spacious green ant farm on Garner's marble countertop.

Garner's new pets come seven weeks after she mourned the loss of her family's chicken, Regina George (presumably named after Rachel McAdams' Mean Girls character). The mother of three posted a sweet tribute to her "favorite" chicken on Instagram last month. "Please enjoy this tribute to Chicken Regina George who passed away from natural causes. ????," Garner wrote. "#shewasourfavorite #RIP #shelivedagoodlife."

Garner, who also has a golden retriever named Birdie, is a big fan of showcasing her animals on social media. The brunette beauty often posts "Books with Birdie" videos to her account.

In an interview with ET last month, Garner revealed the hilarious secret behind her social media skills: her assistant!

"Everything is so fly by the seat of my pants," she shared. "I just say to my awesome buddy, partner-in-crime, assistant, social media guru, Mo, I just say, 'You know what would be funny? I wanna do me cleaning out this bag,' and she'll be like, 'Ah, OK.' And then she does it."

"She's so good at editing, I said, 'How do you decide, when you're editing, what to do?' And she said, 'I just make fun of you. Because we're so close that I just pick out whatever is making fun of you.' And then we put it up," Garner added.

