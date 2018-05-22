Which network TV series are returning, nearly dead or in limbo? Check out the complete list

Jack Cutmore-Scott and Ilfenesh Hadera star in the first season of ABC's "Deception."

USA TODAY's 21st annual Save Our Shows poll counts 30 network comedies and dramas "on the bubble" between renewal and cancellation. The unusually high number stems from late premieres and shifting metrics for determining their fates. Final decisions will come in mid-May, but you can vote to keep your favorites at sos.usatoday.com. Here's a status report on which shows are locks to return, fading into oblivion or truly uncertain. (A handful of very recent or soon-to-premiere series, including CBS drama Instinct and ABC's The Crossing, Alex, Inc. and Splitting Up Together are excluded.)

ABC

Renewed: American Housewife, Black-ish, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Modern Family, Roseanne, For the People, Fresh Off the Boat, Station 19, Speechless

Canceled, or nearly dead: Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Marvel's Inhumans, The Mayor, The Middle, Once Upon a Time, Scandal, Ten Days in the Valley, Quantico, Designated Survivor, Deception,

CBS

Renewed: The Big Bang Theory, Blue Bloods, Bull, Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-0, Instinct, Life in Pieces, MacGyver, Madam Secretary, Man with a Plan, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, SEAL Team, SWAT, Young Sheldon, Elementary,

On the bubble: Code Black

Canceled: Me, Myself & I ,9JKL, Wisdom of the Crowd, Living Biblically, Kevin Can Wait, Scorpion, Superior Donuts

CW

Renewed: Arrow, Black Lightning, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Jane the Virgin, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, The 100, iZombie

Canceled: Life Sentence, The Originals, Valor

Fox

Renewed: Bob's Burgers, Empire, Family Guy, The Gifted, 9-1-1, The Orville, The Resident, The Simpsons, Star, Lethal Weapon, Gotham

Canceled: The Exorcist, Ghosted, New Girl, The X-Files, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (but moving to NBC), Last Man on Earth, The Mick, Lucifer, L.A. to Vegas

NBC

Renewed: The Blacklist, Blindspot, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, The Good Place, Good Girls, Law & Order: SVU, Superstore, This Is Us, Will & Grace, AP Bio

On the bubble: Champions, Timeless

Canceled: Law & Order: True Crime, Taken, The Brave, Great News, Rise