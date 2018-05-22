Body found floating in Bonita Cove at Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The body of a possible drowning victim was found adrift in Mission Bay Tuesday.

A passer-by spotted the unidentified deceased woman floating face-down in Bonita Cove shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Patrol personnel who confirmed the death reported no suspicious circumstances, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The woman appeared to have been 50 to 60 years old, Sgt. Thomas Sullivan said.

"The (county) medical examiner will complete (an) examination to determine cause of death and identity of the woman," the sergeant said.