The 'Ocean's 8' Cast Can't Stop Cracking Each Other Up at Press Conference: See the Hilarious Pics

The Ocean's 8 cast is clearly having plenty of fun together promoting their highly anticipated heist film!

On Tuesday, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling and Awkwafina attended a press conference for the movie at the Met in New York City. The ladies slayed the fashion game as usual, but it's their gigglefest that has everyone wishing they were a part of the star-studded cast.

At one point, the ladies could barely keep it together while cracking one another up. Bullock covers her mouth to keep from laughing out loud, while Awkwafina doubles over.

... We can only imagine how much more fun the group would have had with its two missing cast members, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

At the press conference on Tuesday, Bullock talked about how the cast has bonded, and how competitive Hollywood can get with so few roles for women.

"I think we managed to connect on a level that we never, ever would have been given a chance [to connect on] because we -- women, you know, there's five roles [in Hollywood] and we're all looking for them, and they're all lone, little islands, and here we were, Hawaii, and all the other islands," she explained.

Hathaway also praised the all-female cast and what that might mean for the future.

"You can't underestimate the power of visual representation," she noted. "So, to an 8-year-old girl, we're not trying to say, 'Go have a life of crime,' but we're saying, 'Go do what you want. Go do what you want [because] there's space for you. There's space for you to do it with your friends. And there's room for all of you.'"

Of course, Blanchett had her own amusing response when asked by reporters if the ladies were really trying to inspire 8-year-old girls with their work, particularly, what the effect of "strong female roles" would be.

“Encouraging children to crime,” Blanchett deadpanned.

Ocean's 8 hits theaters on June 8.

ET spoke to Bullock about the film at the Oscars in March, where she revealed the star-studded cast has their own group text chain.

“We don’t realize we could be hacked," she said. "We don’t realize we probably shouldn’t say those things, so we’re very open."

