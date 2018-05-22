Sarah Paulson Doesn&#039;t Care About Critics of Her Relationshi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sarah Paulson Doesn't Care About Critics of Her Relationship With 'Spectacular' Holland Taylor

Updated: May 22, 2018 1:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.