Fiesta Botanica: Family Fun For Everyone

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Fiesta Botanica is back at Balboa Park!

From shopping to food to butterfly releases, there will be something to do for all ages at this free event.

The highlight of the day will be the butterfly releases where 400 Painted Lady butterflies are released into the air.

Poinsettias make their debut in the Botanical Building @BalboaPark. Make your Dedication at https://t.co/MW9gaVbinh pic.twitter.com/whp2biazm1 — FriendsofBalboaPark (@FoBP_SD) December 2, 2016

Leslie Yu from Friends of Balboa Park, Dawn Sullivan, President of the Southern California Plumeria Society and Eddie Blumberg from Herb’N Donuts joined Morning Extra to talk about the different things to do at the event.

