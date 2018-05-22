Carlsbad joins cities opposing sanctuary status

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Carlsbad is joining the fight against California's sanctuary laws.



The city council voted Monday to support the Trump administration's federal lawsuit.



The four council members that voted in support of the Trump administration emphasized the need for public safety, and said that law enforcement officers need all the tools they can get.



Carlsbad's PIO Kristina Ray released the following statement that says in part:



"Council voted to support the federal government's lawsuit against the state. However, the opportunity to file a friend-of-the-court brief won't come until the lawsuit reaches the appellate court level, which would not likely be for at least a year."



Carlsbad is not the first city to show its support. In fact, just last week the Trump praised the city of Escondido along with others for joining the fight.



The City of Carlsbad also agreed the city should file a brief in support of the federal action against the state's Senate Bill 54.



The legislation prohibits local law enforcement officials from investigating the immigration status of anyone who is arrested.



So far, three cities - National City, Chula Vista and San Diego - have stepped up to support the state law, while two jurisdictions - Escondido and San Diego County - have voted to oppose it.



California is one of seven states in the U.S. that have declared themselves sanctuary states, according to the National Center for Immigration Studies.



President Trump has said he intends to block federal public safety funding for cities and states with sanctuary policies, though so far federal judges have prohibited that action.

