'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino Claps Back at Social Media Trolls

Do not come for Vinny Guadagnino.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star clapped back on social media at people criticizing his behavior in last week's episode of the reality series, where he's seen flirting with bottle service waitresses, ogling their bodies and taking down their numbers -- even though he had a girlfriend at the time.

The controversy began heating up after Guadagnino's ex-girlfriend, Elicea Shyann, made now-deleted comments on Instagram that were subsequently picked up by the Wendy Williams Show.

Vinny’s ex is flipping out after seeing him cheat on #JerseyShorehttps://t.co/qwdXbG0bWApic.twitter.com/WQ0s9IIZMv

Calling the allegations of cheating "fake news," Guadagnino hit back on Twitter. "Dude don’t you know? Talking to bottle girls in a night club is cheating duh," he wrote. "Forget the guys who have side pieces, cheat on their wives, text, and f**k girls ...you’re nice to waitress you cheat."

As fans and critics on both sides of the debate weighed in, the 30-year-old reality star kept the responses coming.

"No no I’m a monster," he told one supporter. "I really shouldn’t have been secure in my relationship enough to go out, be nice to people, be fun and entertaining and still remain loyal. I gave compliments to bottle girls on tv so I’m the worst man alive! Get it right."

"And if a girl is uncomfortable or upset about any action it could be addressed," he responded to another. "But carrying a stripper 3 feet like a child, and telling our new waitress friends to hang out w/ our group again because we all were friends is CHEATING? We are drunk in clubs filming show havin fun."

"I admit I did things that made my gf UNCOMFORTABLE," he added, "but throwin the word cheating around is such click bait dishonesty."

But the Vinnie and Ma Eat America host seemed to let the criticism mostly wash over him. "I love trolls. I eat them for breakfast," he told one concerned fan. "They are very Keto."

"Aight I gotta get off Twitter," he continued. "It’s been fun. Thanks and respect to the people who understand the diff between crossing lines and CHEATING. Context and editing. And to the trolls and Fake News. Keep trollin. You are great people."

Dude don’t you know? Talking to bottle girls in a night club is cheating duh . Forget the guys who have side pieces , cheat on their wives, text, and fuck girls ...you’re nice to waitress you cheat https://t.co/02yIUh1Iyr

No no I’m a monster . I really shouldn’t have been secure in my relationship enough to go out, be nice to people , be fun and entertaining and still remain loyal . I gave compliments to bottle girls on tv so I’m the worst man alive ! Get it right https://t.co/DMl9OIO0L9

Factssss ???? . I’m just havin fun though because the stupidity of some humans is amazing . I admit I did things that made my gf UNCOMFORTABLE , but throwin the word cheating around is such click bait dishonesty https://t.co/wKLdLWGdBL

I love trolls. I eat them for breakfast. They are very Keto https://t.co/1AiQE96ynt

Aight I gotta get off Twitter . It’s been fun. Thanks and respect to the people who understand the diff between crossing lines and CHEATING. Context and editing.And to the trolls and Fake News. Keep trollin. You are great people ! ??????????

Guadagnino and Shyann split subsequent to the show's filming, but when ET caught up with the self-styled "keto guido" at the Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere party in April, he said the program was only "slightly" to blame.

“But there was problems beforehand... [the show] is the type of thing that could really be the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” he said at the time. “Not because I’m out there doing anything, you don’t talk to the person for a month because you don’t have a cell phone, you don’t have a TV… you don’t have communication so, you're like calling them every other day… On the duck phone! You can’t even hear them," he said.

"Plus, we had a long-distance relationship; she’s from California, I’m from New York, which can already be impossible for somebody…so a lot of things just made us feel like, listen, this can’t happen right now, maybe down the line.”

That said, the constant clubbing during filming sounds like it didn't help.

“I will say that being in a relationship was kinda tough, like, to be in a club every, single night... alcohol every, single night. I didn’t do anything but, like, being in a position and then, you know, talking on the phone and, you know, explaining like I was in a club until six in the morning every night… that gets a little sticky," he said. “I know that I did the right thing and that’s all that matters."

