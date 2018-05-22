Jon Gosselin Shares Sweet Pic With Daughter Hannah After Spending the Weekend Together

Jon Gosselin is getting in some quality time with one of his kids.

The former reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet photo of himself enjoying a meal out with his daughter, Hannah. The 14-year-old -- who celebrated her birthday earlier this month alongside siblings Collin, Joel, Leah, Aaden and Alexis -- smiles wide from the back of a booth at a Mexican restaurant.

"After a long weekend together, Hannah and I are enjoying some Mexican food!!!!" Jon captioned the shot. The two also stepped out for a birthday dinner on May 10, one day before Jon shared a pic of himself with Hannah and Collin.

A source recently told ET that Jon, who is also dad to 17-year-old twins Maddy and Cara, was "still at odds" with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, nearly 10 years after their 2009 divorce.

"They will never agree about how to raise the children," the source explained, adding that the two "absolutely despise one another and can't stand to even be in the same room."

According to ET's source, it was always the plan that Jon and Kate would celebrate the sextuplets' birthday separately, to avoid drama. "Jon is low-key and just wants his kids to be happy on their birthday," the source said.

