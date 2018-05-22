The commemorative coin is ready. Not sure about Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un

A commemorative coin for the planned summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump has been minted, even though the meeting seems shakier than ever. Trump, in a strategy talk Tuesday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said the June 12 meeting with Kim could be pushed back. "There's a very substantial chance that it won't work out,' said Trump, who hopes to convince Kim to give up his nuclear weapons. But the historic meeting has been on unsteady ground since it was announced. Last week, Kim threatened to cancel. The coin, however, is here and ready. Just in case.
Even before Friday's shooting, Santa Fe High School's 1,400 students had staggered through a year of vigils and extended school closings. Normalcy never arrived, kept out by a unique series of disasters and near misses. The first came just two weeks after classes started, when Hurricane Harvey crashed into southeast Texas. The storm flooded Santa Fe's one main road and gutted dozens of homes. Panic arose again in February, when reports of popping sounds sent the school into lockdown. Students hid behind desks and pressed tight against the classroom walls, hiding from a gunman who never arrived. And then, on Friday, one did.
• The father of the teen accused of fatally shooting 10 people in Santa Fe last week said his son was a "good boy" who was a victim of bullying. The school district said that's not the case.
A woman became president of the New York Stock Exchange for the first time in its 226-year history. Stacey Cunningham, who began her career as a floor clerk on the trading floor in 1996, will become the 67th president of the Big Board on Friday. That means two of the world's most well-known financial exchanges will be led by women. Adena Friedman became CEO of Nasdaq in January 2017.
Is a straw-less McDonald's a better McDonald's? If the fast-food chain nixes straws from its restaurants, at the very least McDonald's would be more eco-friendly. Straws are difficult to recycle, and McDonald's hands out millions each day, said the group SumOfUs. McDonald's shareholders will consider alternatives to plastic straws in a Thursday meeting. Not on the agenda: How we're supposed to drink our milkshakes.
If you haven't seen a pay raise in years, be aware of jobs out there more likely to get a pay hike. Glassdoor's list of careers with the highest annual pay raises includes both traditionally high-paid career choices, such as practicing law, and low-skilled gigs, such as cashier and truck driver. If a raise isn't in your future, hope you're socking away money. The average American needs up to six months' worth of living expenses in the bank, experts say. Here's how to do it.
The San Diego Community Review Board of Police Practices on Tuesday once again took up the issue of a controversial chokehold.
A threat to Tierra Del Sol Middle School in Lakeside has turned up no evidence of validity, authorities said late Tuesday night.
Most people are familiar with action cameras that record HD video. Now the technology has advanced and 360 cameras are flooding the consumer market.
The Trump administration has been looking to open the waters off California to oil drilling, but several cities in San Diego County have pushed back.
The Crossroads of the West gun show is a popular draw and big moneymaker for the Del Mar Fairgrounds, but gun control advocates are calling for an end to the shows in the wake of recent school shootings.
A slow-moving brush fire blackened about 50 open acres east of Pala Casino Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke over northeastern San Diego County.
A sheriff's deputy accused of groping a teenage girl while standing behind her in a Vista fast-food restaurant line pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of committing a lewd act on a 14-year-old and accessing a computer to look up information on the case.
Election season is right around the corner, and that means a flood of campaign ads and letters are popping up in people's mailboxes.
San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate on Tuesday announced he has reopened the high water bills saga to look into how to prevent water meter misreads and accidental high bills in the future.
The next time you can't find the energy to take a 16 hour flight to Australia, consider visiting Walkabout Australia - a new four acre animal habitat designed by one of Australia's own.