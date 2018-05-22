San Diego City Council rejects boardwalk scooter ban

Firefighters are working to extinguish a slow-moving, roughly 50-acre vegetation fire off the 13000 block of state Route 76 in the Pauma Valley area of northeastern San Diego County.
Students at Calavera Hills Middle School in Carlsbad on Wednesday will be recognized for their creation of prosthetic devices using 3D printers that will help children around the world.
The San Diego City Council Tuesday rejected an emergency ordinance that would have banned motorized scooters on boardwalks in Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, Mission Bay and La Jolla.
A domestic violence suspect holed up in a Paradise Hills apartment Tuesday when police arrived in response to a reported disturbance, leading to a four-hour standoff that ended when he finally surrendered.
The San Diego City Council, also operating as the Housing Authority, Tuesday renewed operating and oversight agreements for the city's three temporary tent shelters for the homeless over the objections of Councilman David Alvarez, who called the shelters a "complete failure."
A sheriff's deputy accused of groping a teenage girl while standing behind her in a Vista fast-food restaurant line pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of committing a lewd act on a 14-year-old and accessing a computer to look up information on the case.
Becoming a social media influencer is a popular way to earn cash on the side these days. It’s not as easy as it sounds, but we've got insider tips from a pro on how to be successful.