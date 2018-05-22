2018 Fall TV Preview: Watch Trailers for Every New Show

It's never too early to think about fall TV!

With the fates of your favorite shows decided, it's time to look ahead to the new broadcast comedies and dramas heading to the small screen this September -- and you'll have plenty to pick from.

There's The CW's Charmed reboot, which reimagines the classic 2000s witch drama, and ABC's sexy CIA-FBI action dramedy Whiskey Cavalier with Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan. Or CBS' anticipated return of the classic sitcom Murphy Brown, which reunites the original cast and introduces a couple of new faces. Over on Fox, there's the surprise resurrection ofTim Allen's Last Man Standing, while NBC will bring a brand new medical drama, New Amsterdam, starring The Blacklist's Ryan Eggold.

To get you up to speed on all the broadcast offerings headed your way this fall, ET has compiled every trailer for each new show, including a brief synopsis of what they're all about. Happy viewing, TV fans!

ABC

A Million Little Things

What It's About: They say friendship isn’t one big thing, it’s a million little things and that’s true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake up call the others need to finally start living.

Cast: David Giuntoli, Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, James Roday, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Stephanie Szostak, Lizzy Greene

The Fix

What It's About: The series, from executive producer Marcia Clark, centers on Maya Travis, an L.A. district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she leaves for a quieter life in Washington. Eight years later when this same celebrity is under suspicion for another murder, Maya is lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice.

Cast: Robin Tunney, Merrin Dungey, Breckin Meyer, Marc Blucas, Adam Rayner, Mouzam Makkar, Alex Saxon, Scott Cohen, Adewale Akinnouye-Agbaje

Grand Hotel

What It's About: From executive producer Eva Longoria, the series -- based on the Spanish drama Gran Hotel -- is set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach. Charismatic Santiago Mendoza owns the hotel, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi, and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success. The hotel's loyal staff round out a contemporary, fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior.

Cast: Demian Bichir, Roselyn Sanchez

The Kids Are Alright

What It's About: Set in the 1970s, the ensemble comedy follows a traditional Irish-Catholic family, the Clearys, as they navigate big and small changes during one of America's most turbulent decades. In a working-class neighborhood outside Los Angeles, Mike and Peggy raise eight boisterous boys who live out their days with little supervision. The household is turned upside down when oldest son Lawrence returns home and announces he's quitting the seminary to go off and "save the world."

Cast: Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack

The Rookie

What It's About: Starting over isn't easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force's oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can't keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he'll be risking lives -- including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.

Cast: Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Mercedes Mason, Eric Winter

Single Parents

What It's About: The ensemble comedy follows a group of single parents as they lean on each other to help raise their 7-year-old kids and maintain some kind of personal lives outside of parenthood.

Cast: Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Brad Garrett, Jake Choi, Kimrie Lewis

Whiskey Cavalier

What It's About: A high-octane, hour-long action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (code name: "Whiskey Cavalier"). Following an emotional break-up, Chase is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca "Frankie" Trowbridge (code name: "Fiery Tribune"). Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.

Cast: Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan, Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams, Vir Das

CBS

FBI

What It's About: From executive producer Dick Wolf and the team behind the Law & Order franchise comes an eye-opening new procedural about the inner workings of the New York office of the FBI, bringing to bear all the Bureau's skills, intellect and mind-blowing technology to keep New York and the country safe.

Cast: Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Zeeko Zaki, Ebonee Noel

God Friended Me

What It's About: A podcast-hosting, self-proclaimed "pesky atheist who wants to make you think" isn't so sure what to think when he's friended by God on Facebook and then poked to help strangers for reasons that aren't immediately clear. The truth is there's more to this story than our hero or anyone else knows.

Cast: Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Joe Morton, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie

Happy Together

What It's About: From executive producer Harry Styles (yup, the One Direction-er!), the comedy follows Jake and Claire, a thirtysomething couple who are tired of their mundane life, start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when an emerging pop star, who is drawn to their super-normal suburban life, moves in.

Cast: Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West, Chris Parnell, Felix Mallard

Magnum, P.I.

What It's About: A reboot of the classic 1980s Tom Selleck action series, Magnum P.I. returns with all-new sun-drenched adventures as the titular hero takes jobs no one else will with the help of fellow vets T.C. Calvin and Rick Wright and the former MI:6 agent with a familiar last name (but now a female) -- Higgins.

Cast: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill

Murphy Brown

What It's About: The revival of the ground-breaking '90s comedy about the eponymous broadcast news legend and her biting take on current events, now finds herself in a world of 24-hour cable, social media, "fake news" and a vastly different political climate.

Cast: Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud, Jake McDornan, Tyne Daly, Nik Dodani

The Neighborhood

What It's About: The nicest guy in the Midwest moves his family into a tough neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness.

Cast: Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, Marcel Spears, Dreama Walker, Hank Greenspan

The CW

All American

What It's About: Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the new drama follows a a rising high school football player from South L.A. who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. The wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds -- Crenshaw and Beverly Hills -- begin to collide.

Cast: Taye Diggs, Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook

Charmed

What It's About: A reboot of The WB series that ran from 1998 to 2006, the update follows the lives of three sisters -- Macy, Mel and Maggie Vera -- who, after the death of their mother, discover they are The Charmed Ones, the most powerful trio of witches. Together they possess the "Power of Three," which they use to protect innocents and vanquish supernatural demons.

Cast: Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleinen Mantock, Rupert Evans, Ser'Darius Blaine, Charlie Gillespie, Ellen Tamaki

Fox

The Cool Kids

What It's About: From executive producer Charlie Day, the multi-camera comedy centers on a rag-tag group of friends living in a retirement community who are willing to break every rule in order to have fun -- because, at their age, what do they really have to lose?

Cast: David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Leslie Jordan, Vicki Lawrence

Last Man Standing(revived from ABC)

What It's About: A continuation of the half-hour family sitcom, resurrected by Fox one year after it was canceled by ABC. A fan-favorite for six seasons, the series stars Tim Allen as Mike Baxter, a married father of three girls, who tries to maintain his manliness, despite being surrounded by women.

Cast: Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson

The Passage

What It's About: Based on author Justin Cronin’s best-selling trilogy, the hour-long drama focuses on Project Noah, a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a dangerous virus that could lead to the cure for all disease, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race. When a young girl is chosen to be a test subject, a federal agent is tasked with bringing her in, but ultimately, becomes her surrogate father, determined to protect her at any cost – even as Project Noah’s work threatens to unleash an unimaginable apocalypse.

Cast: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney, Vincent Piazza, Brianne Howey, Jamie McShane, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Caroline Chikezie

Proven Innocent

What It's About: From Empire's Danny Strong, the drama follows an underdog criminal defense firm led by a fierce and uncompromising lawyer, who was wrongfully convicted in a sensational murder case that made her an infamous media obsession, a household name and a national cause célèbre.

Cast: Rachelle Lefevre, Vincent Kartheiser, Russell Hornsby, Brian d’Arcy James, Nikki M. James

Rel

What It's About: Inspired by the life of Lil Rel Howery, the multi-camera comedy stars Howery as a loving husband and father living in Chicago, who finds out his wife is having an affair, and must rebuild his life as a single father, following his divorce.

Cast: Lil Rel Howery, Sinbad, Jess "Hilarious" Moore, Jordan L. Jones

NBC

I Feel Bad

What It's About: Emet is the perfect mom, boss, wife, friend and daughter. OK, she's not perfect. In fact, she's just figuring it out like the rest of us. Sure, she feels bad when she has a sexy dream about someone other than her husband, or when she pretends not to know her kids when they misbehave in public, or when she uses her staff to help solve personal problems. But that's OK, right? Nobody can have it all and do it perfectly.

Cast: Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, Zach Cherry, James Buckley, Aisling Bea, Johnny Pemberton

Manifest

What It's About: When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. But in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years - and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they're all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

Cast: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Parveen Kaur

New Amsterdam

What It's About: Based on Bellevue Hospital, the oldest public hospital in the U.S., New Amsterdam follows Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. Not taking “no” for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into the understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital and return it to the glory that put it on the map.

Cast: Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Tyler Labine, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher

