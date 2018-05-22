Yes, a sinkhole has opened up on the White House lawn

A sinkhole at the White House has given "drain the swamp" a whole new meaning.
This week, part of the ground caved in on the White House's North Lawn, close to the briefing room and right outside a deputy press secretary's office. Journalists have noted that the sinkhole has grown larger by the day.
The National Parks Service, which oversees the White House grounds, said it is monitoring the situation and plans to bring in experts to determine a remedy.
"Sinkholes, like this one, are common occurrences in the Washington area following heavy rain like the DC metro area has experienced in the last week," NPS spokeswoman Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles said in an email. "We do not believe it poses any risk to the White House or is representative of a larger problem."
All of this has, naturally, led to groundbreaking observations and jokes.
A board has been placed over the “sinkhole” at the White House.— Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) May 22, 2018
I guess you could call it a *deep* ... state ... cover-up...
Okay bye. pic.twitter.com/mH61GmsqG0
Perhaps due to the swampy weather in DC lately. ?? There’s a sinkhole in the North Lawn of the White House. ?? @MarkWalzCNN pic.twitter.com/m5AeDRDsvn— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 22, 2018
This week I’ve been observing a sinkhole on the @WhiteHouse North Lawn, just outside the press briefing room, growing larger by the day. pic.twitter.com/BsFUtxFqpB— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 22, 2018
THE SWAMP IS SWALLOWING ITS OWN. #TuesdayThoughts https://t.co/5DjEqDc1pg— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) May 22, 2018
Is there a more succinct metaphor than a sinkhole in the White House lawn.— Jake Sidwell (@jakesidwell) May 22, 2018
So what's the reason for the occurrence? The sinkhole could be blamed on a stretch of extremely soggy weather in Washington. Counting Tuesday, D.C. has had measurable rain on nine of the past 11 days, AccuWeather meteorologist Bob Larson said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the city has gotten 6.15 inches of rain, Larson said. That's way over the average total rainfall of 3.99 inches in May.
Some sinkholes can be caused by human activity, AccuWeather said, while others can be caused by extreme weather, including heavy rain.
Contributing: Gregory Korte and Doyle Rice
The San Diego Community Review Board of Police Practices on Tuesday once again took up the issue of a controversial chokehold.
A threat to Tierra Del Sol Middle School in Lakeside has turned up no evidence of validity, authorities said late Tuesday night.
Most people are familiar with action cameras that record HD video. Now the technology has advanced and 360 cameras are flooding the consumer market.
The Trump administration has been looking to open the waters off California to oil drilling, but several cities in San Diego County have pushed back.
The Crossroads of the West gun show is a popular draw and big moneymaker for the Del Mar Fairgrounds, but gun control advocates are calling for an end to the shows in the wake of recent school shootings.
A slow-moving brush fire blackened about 50 open acres east of Pala Casino Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke over northeastern San Diego County.
A sheriff's deputy accused of groping a teenage girl while standing behind her in a Vista fast-food restaurant line pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of committing a lewd act on a 14-year-old and accessing a computer to look up information on the case.
Election season is right around the corner, and that means a flood of campaign ads and letters are popping up in people's mailboxes.
San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate on Tuesday announced he has reopened the high water bills saga to look into how to prevent water meter misreads and accidental high bills in the future.
The next time you can't find the energy to take a 16 hour flight to Australia, consider visiting Walkabout Australia - a new four acre animal habitat designed by one of Australia's own.