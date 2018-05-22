Brush fire burning off SR-76 near Pauma Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brush fire burning off SR-76 near Pauma Valley

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a slow-moving, roughly 50-acre vegetation fire off the 13000 block of state Route 76 in the Pauma Valley area of northeastern San Diego County, according to Cal Fire

Cal Fire reported the fire to be ten percent contained as of 5:30 p.m., Tuesday. 

Personnel from several agencies are working to extinguish the blaze, which is posing no reported structural threats.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page often for updates as they become available.

 

