Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Reveals the Secret to Her Recent Slim-Down

Kelly Clarkson isn't afraid to get candid about her svelte, new look.

It's no secret that the 36-year-old singer has been looking amazing these days, slaying her outfits on The Voice and looking noticeably slimmer. ET's Sophie Schillaci asked Clarkson about her fitness and fashion at a press conference on Monday for The Voice's season finale, and the beloved coach had a hilarious response.

"I have to shout out my whole glam squad," Clarkson replied, before joking, "I literally hired Harry Potter and SPANX, it's all like a sausage."

All jokes aside, it's undeniable that Clarkson looked amazing hosting the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. The mother of two wore a black Christian Siriano gown, showing some leg on the red carpet, thanks to the dress' thigh-high slit.



The Voice's finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.

On Sunday, Clarkson made a tearful plea for gun control following the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas while hosting the Billboard Music Awards. Watch below:

