Watch live: President Trump speaks at Campaign for Life Gala

President Trump will deliver the keynote address Tuesday at the Susan B. Anthony List's 11th annual Campaign for Life Gala.

The SBA List is an anti-abortion advocacy group that aims to "end abortion."

Its president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, chaired Trump's "Pro-Life Coalition" during his 2016 campaign.

SBA List has praised Trump for "pro-life wins" during his presidency, like the confirmation of conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court and allowing states to defund Planned Parenthood.

Recently, the Trump administration proposed a new rule that could lead to a loss of federal funding for organizations that provide abortions or refer patients to clinics that do.

