Tonight on News 8 at 11pm: How much does it cost to move out of - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tonight on News 8 at 11pm: How much does it cost to move out of California?

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We all know it's expensive to live in California (the average rent in San Diego is about $2000 per month).

But how much is it to leave California?

News 8 crunches the numbers on what it costs to pack up and and move out of the Golden State.

Find out TONIGHT on News 8 at 11pm.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.