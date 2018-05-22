Solange Knowles Slays Red Carpet in Crazy Cut-Out Ensemble

No look is too bold for Solange Knowles.

The 31-year-old singer turned heads on the red carpet at 70th Annual Parsons Benefit in New York City, which raises money for The New School student scholarships, on Monday. Solange, who was honored at the event alongside Gucci president Marco Bizzarri and Farfetch founder Jose Neves, couldn't have looked cooler in a show-stopping black ensemble that featured tricky cut-outs and a utility belt.

The mother of one paired the commanding look with strappy black stillettos, a matching black bag and silver earrings. She pulled her platinum blonde locks into a tiny ponytail at the back of her neck and wore natural-looking makeup.

"This is really a beautiful night. I rode here in a stretch Hummer," Solange said in her speech at the event, according toDaily Mail.

"I'm eternally grateful to any and everyone who has ever stopped me on the street and told me a story on how they've connected with my work in any capacity," she continued. "You are literally what I do it for."

Solange, like her sister, Beyonce, is known almost as much for her fashion as she is for her music. See her stunning Black Madonna-inspired look at this year's Met Gala in the video below.

