Hop to it! Jeff's day as a kangaroo keeper

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The next time you can't find the energy to take a 16 hour flight to Australia, consider visiting Walkabout Australia - a new four acre animal habitat designed by one of Australia's own.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to the San Diego Zoo's Safari Park to be a kangaroo keeper for the day.

Walkabout Australia cost more than $17 million to build and it opens to the public on Friday.