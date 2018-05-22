Election Flyers: Do all those annoying mailers really work?

A slow-moving brush fire blackened about 50 open acres east of Pala Casino Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke over northeastern San Diego County.
A sheriff's deputy accused of groping a teenage girl while standing behind her in a Vista fast-food restaurant line pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of committing a lewd act on a 14-year-old and accessing a computer to look up information on the case.
Election season is right around the corner, and that means a flood of campaign ads and letters are popping up in people's mailboxes.
San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate on Tuesday announced he has reopened the high water bills saga to look into how to prevent water meter misreads and accidental high bills in the future.
The next time you can't find the energy to take a 16 hour flight to Australia, consider visiting Walkabout Australia - a new four acre animal habitat designed by one of Australia's own.
Students at Calavera Hills Middle School in Carlsbad on Wednesday will be recognized for their creation of prosthetic devices using 3D printers that will help children around the world.
The San Diego City Council Tuesday rejected an emergency ordinance that would have banned motorized scooters on boardwalks in Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, Mission Bay and La Jolla.
A domestic violence suspect holed up in a Paradise Hills apartment Tuesday when police arrived in response to a reported disturbance, leading to a four-hour standoff that ended when he finally surrendered.
The San Diego City Council, also operating as the Housing Authority, Tuesday renewed operating and oversight agreements for the city's three temporary tent shelters for the homeless over the objections of Councilman David Alvarez, who called the shelters a "complete failure."