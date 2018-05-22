'Bachelor' Alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Reveal They're Officially Dating

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are finally ready to tell their story!

The Bachelor in Paradise alums confirmed their romance on Iaconetti's webseries, The Story of Us, on Tuesday, revealing how Haibon won her heart after her breakup from Kevin Wendt earlier this year.

The 44-minute episode tells Iaconetti and Haibon's full story, from the moment they first heard about each other, to their Paradise meeting three years ago and subsequent heartbreak, to their jetting off for separate Bachelor shows this winter.

As Haibon explained, he went off to film Bachelor in ParadiseAustralia while Iaconetti headed to Vermont for Bachelor Winter Games, where she started a relationship with Bachelorette Canada star Kevin Wendt. It was then that Haibon realized his feelings for her.

"I remember I heard rumors that you might have met somebody, and I was sad,” Haibon told Iaconetti in the video. “Sometimes I need a kick in the a**...That was a big kick in the a**.”

After counseling from his friend -- and fellow Paradise alum -- Tanner Tolbert, Haibon decided to tell Iaconetti how he felt, and planted a big kiss on her in the airport. Still, she decided to continue dating Wendt. It wasn't until after her Winter Games breakup that Haibon was able to seal the deal, professing his love for her in an emotional love letter that took three days to write.

"I'm tired of making what could be the biggest mistake of my life, which is letting go of one of the most important people in my life: you," he wrote in the letter, which Iaconetti said made her "scream-cry" in her apartment.

"I'm living proof that you should listen to your gut, and that it's not too late. The person I wanted most was right in front of my eyes," Haibon explained, as Iaconetti gushed over his sweet gestures once they officially got together.

"The story of us. God, it's a novel," Haibon laughed.

Shortly after the episode went live, Haibon took to Instagram with a sweet photo of himself and Iaconetti. "I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible," he wrote in the caption, quoting When Harry Met Sally.

Iaconetti opened up about her and Haibon's possible romance in a March interview with ET, teasing that "time will only tell" if they could reunite. A source told ET at the time that the two had been spending lots of time together lately and staying close. Haibon moved to Los Angeles from the East Coast a few months earlier.

"Sure, [I'm open to getting back together]," Iaconetti acknowledged -- but insisted she and Haibon won't give it another go on TV. "I’m going to go ahead and say [I won't be] a cast member on any more Bachelor shows. If they want me to come back for cameos, [I'm] all for it, but not a cast member on The Bachelor again."

