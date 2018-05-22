Ray J and Wife Princess Love Welcome First Child

Ray J and Princess Love's new baby girl has arrived!

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star announced the arrival of his first child on Tuesday in an Instagram post with a music video dedicated to the new bundle of joy.

"ITS TIME!! @rayjnprincess #GODISAMAZING #BABYGIRL #LOVEWINS," he wrote.

The video features personal footage from the couple's relationship, filtered to look like a home video.

There's no word on the baby's name and no photos of her just yet, but after going public with the pregnancy last November, Ray J gushed over the news in an appearance on The Real.

"It was special, because we was tryin' for a while," he revealed. "It's not as easy as people think. Some people go on tour and get everybody pregnant. But for me, it was love and we took our time."

The 37-year-old singer married Princess Love, his Love & Hip Hop co-star, in 2016.

