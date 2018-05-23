Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding gets the 'Bad Lip Reading' treatment

Wait a second, Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle what as a wedding gift?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding on Saturday was a must-watch event, as millions around the world tuned in to watch the Suits actress tie the knot with the young prince. Now, the buzzworthy event has even received the "Bad Lip Reading" treatment, as internet jokesters replaced the actual dialogue from the wedding ceremony with some hilarious banter about squirrels, giraffes, and hot dogs -- which we're pretty certain were not on the menu at the couple's post-wedding luncheon, hosted by the queen.

"Harry and Meghan, who is your favorite Harry Potter character?" asks Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in the hilarious fake clip. When both parties answer, "Hagrid," Welby declares their response "not correct." Watch below for more from the silly dub.

In actuality, a whopping 29 million U.S. viewers across six major networks tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan say "I do" at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on Saturday, despite the fact that the event started early in America, beginning at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT.

On Tuesday, the couple made their first official appearance as newlyweds, attending a garden party at Buckingham Palace in celebration of Prince Charles' upcoming 70th birthday. But the day had a viral moment of its own when Harry was bombarded by a bothersome bee while making his remarks, prompting a fit of giggles from his new bride. See more in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

PICS: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend First Post-Royal Wedding Event to Celebrate Prince Charles' Birthday

WATCH: Meghan Markle Giggles As Prince Harry Gets Attacked by a Bee During Speech About Prince Charles

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Prince Harry 'Determined' to Have Private Honeymoon With Meghan Markle